Edu, WHO Country Representative, Emerge Fellows of AIPH in Egypt

Dr Betta Edu who is a Harvard Certified, PhD holder, a Medical Doctor, a Public Health Specialist with an MSC in Public Health for Developing countries from the world renowned London School of Hygine and Tropical Medicine University of London UK, has just added another feather to the already crowded cap, as she alongside a few Public Health Professionals in Africa and beyond bagged the very prestigious Fellow of African Institute of Public Health Professionals in Cairo, Egypt.

Dr Betta Edu who also is, a Fellow of the Royal School of Public Health United Kingdom, a member of the Presidential Health Reform Committee Nigeria, immediate past chairman of the Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum, Fomer Commissioner for Health Cross River and Chairman of the COVID-19 Response task force Cross River state, First Director General and CEO of the Cross River State Primary Health care Development Agency, an agency she created from the scratch working under the Leadership of Governor Ben Ayade and Dr Linda Ayade.

A former Special Adviser to the Governor of Cross River state on Community Health, with several Professional Certificates from WHO and Universities in America and Europe too many to mention.

In march 2022, she got elected as the Youngest National women Leader of any political party in Africa. She became the National Women Leader of the ruling Party in Nigeria All Progressives Congress, of which her contribution to building the party and her hard work for the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Tinubu and his Vice, Sen Shettima as well as women in her party has been rated very high.

Her humility, energy, commitment to duty, intelligence and passion for her job is unmatched. Dr Betta Edu even in politics created a Health welfare arm of her office where she reaches out medically to thousands of Nigeria in different states ( Zamfara, Brono, Ekiti, Osun, Cross River state, Abuja FCT, etc),

providing free health care services where she personally uses her Medically skills to administer health care to Nigerian mother and Children.

Since her emergence as APC National Women Leader, her office have supported Nigerian women financially in terms of business startups.

She has supported women by paying medical bills, and school fees for over 700 children in her ward every term.

Dr Edu has influenced employment and appointments for many women as well as financially empowering them.

Dr Edu is a promoter of women and is already making a difference in Nigerian politics and Nigeria Health system. Her humanitarian support to the vulnerable inspires and motivates many young Nigerians to contribute their quota to nation building.

The event in Cairo was well attended by The minister for Health and population, Egypt, President of the Ain shams University Egypt, WHO Rep Egypt and Regional Head of office for North Africa eastern Mediterranean region, President Galala University Egypt, President AAU, Vice President Pan African University, Dean of Faculty of Medicine, Ain Shams University, WHO country Rep, former minister for Health Sudan, and Country Rep for WHO, Jordan etc attended the colorful event.

While some were inducted as Fellows of the institute, others were inducted as members of the institute. The Event was held at Ain shams University Egypt.