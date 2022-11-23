2023 Census Awareness Campaign Kicks off in Osogbo





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

For acceptable digital population and housing census in 2023, the National Population Commission (NPC), Osun State chapter, yesterday took the awareness campaign of the census to the streets of Osogbo, the state capital.

The campaign to create awareness of the next year’s census was led by the state NPC official, including the Federal Commissioner, Senator Mudashiru Hussein, who marched several kilometres in the state.

The campaign started at 7 a.m. from the state NPC office through Lameco, Governor House, Oke-Fia, station road, Oja-Oba, Sabo, Ayetoro, Olonkoro, Old garage, and terminated at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park.

While speaking, the Federal Commissioner, Hussein, disclosed that the next year population and housing census would be better, accurate, and more reliable than the previous one.

Hussein said Nigeria would be the first nation in Africa to do census with digital instrument, noting that the federal government would be able to plan for the well-being of citizens after the successful census next year.

He charged the people of the state to work together with the commission if truly they want meaningful development in Nigeria.

According to him, “The campaign is to create awareness and sensitisation. We have been doing this since almost two years ago, and we did what we call Area Demarcation Area, survey, map up, and the main census scheduled for April 2023.

“We are instructed by the ministry to sensitise the public to know that such census is coming.

“President Muhammadu Buhari decided on his own time to do the census so that the incoming government would have something to do. We have financial planning which lacks data, but now, by God’s grace, when we finish everything, we will know the uncompleted houses, the completed houses, the public schools, the public hospitals, the private ones, and the household of each local government and state.”