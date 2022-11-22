What genres of music are there?

Today’s post is on the topic of basic music genres. First, let’s define what we would consider a musical genre. The service kelyrics.com will help you create your new playlist and find your favorite tracks, even if you don’t know their names.

But before we dwell on the typology, let us clarify the concept of genre.

What is a musical genre?

So, the word “genre” is French in origin and is usually translated from that language as “kind” or genre. Consequently, musical genre is a type or, if you like, a genre of musical works. No more and no less.

A genre is a kind of model to which a particular piece of music relates. It has certain conditions of performance, purpose, form and nature of content. For example, the purpose of the lullaby – to calm the baby, so it is typical for it “swaying” intonation and a characteristic rhythm, in the march – all the expressive means of music adapted to a clear step.

What are the genres of music: classification

The simplest classification of genres is according to the method of performance. These are two large groups:

Instrumental (march, waltz, etude, sonata, fugue, symphony)

Vocal genres (aria, song, romance, cantata, opera, musical).

Another typology of genres is connected to the setting of performance. It belongs to A. Sochor, a scholar who argues that genres of music are:

ritual and cult (psalms, mass, requiem) – they are characterized by generalized images, the dominance of the choral beginning, and the same moods of most listeners;

mass-music (varieties of song, march and dance: polka, waltz, ragtime, ballad, hymn) – are distinguished by simple form and familiar intonations;

concert genres (oratorio, sonata, quartet, symphony) – characterized by performance in a concert hall, lyrical tone as a self-telling author;

theatrical genres (musicals, operas, ballets) – require action, plot and scenery.

Music often gets the name of a genre when it is transferred to another medium: for example, folk dance to ballet. But it is also the other way around: a composer takes the theme “Seasons” and writes a piece, and then that theme becomes a genre with a particular form (4 seasons as 4 parts) and nature of content.

In lieu of a conclusion

Talking about what genres of music there are, it is impossible not to mention a common mistake. It is a confusion in terms when styles such as classical, rock, jazz, and hip-hop are called genres. Here it is important to remember that genre is the scheme on the basis of which works are created, while style indicates rather the features of the musical language of the creation.