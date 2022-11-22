South-east Youths Condemn Soludo over Attack on Peter Obi

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A South-east youth based group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has condemned the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, for tacitly attacking the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi.

COSEYL in a statement signed by its President-General, Mr. Goodluck Ibem, said Soludo, through his utterances on Obi, has denigrated the entire Igbo land and must be made to pay for it.

The group in the statement said: “Our members have met over the unfortunate and unguided statement made by Soludo against Mr. Peter Obi, and have decided to bring him back to his senses by declaring November 25, 2022, as a day where all Anambrarians will carry their refuse, debris and dump them at the gate of Anambra State Government House.

“This will serve as deterrent to other Igbo political office holders who might want to insult the sensibility of the Igbo nation.”

The group, while analysing the comment made by Soludo on Obi, said it wanted the world to know that Soludo’s unguided statement against Peter Obi is his personal opinion and not the opinion of his own family.

According to Ibem, “His (Soludo) own biological son said Obi is the best presidential candidate which is contrary and directly opposite to his father’s statement.

“Governor Soludo is standing alone on his attack against Obi, and anyone who might have paid him for such a hatchet job should go and collect his money back from him because his statement does not hold any water whosoever.”

It further stated that dumping refuse in the house of anyone who committed sacrilege against his people is a traditional way of disciplining and serving a lessons to anyone found wanting in Igbo land.

The group added that the statement by Soludo and the audacity with which he spoke against Obi, the LP presidential candidate, portrayed him as a man who felt that he is above God and the Anambra people who elected him as governor.

“It is very unfortunate that the Anambra people elected a misfit with the title of a professor as governor, and the error has to be corrected immediately.

“Without mincing words, Soludo insulted the sensibility of Anambra State and the Igbo nation by his misguided statement against Obi. Soludo just confirmed to the world that he lacks common sense.

“Four years is too long to wait for a man who has no vision to lead the good people of Anambra State that have enough intelligent people both at home and abroad. It will be an insult on Ndi-Anambra to wait for four years for Soludo to complete his tenure which was given to him by the people.

“Anambra State House of Assembly members should do the right thing by impeaching Soludo immediately. Anambra State is too blessed to have such a character as governor,” Ibem said.