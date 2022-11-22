PDP to Tinubu: Stop Campaigns, Apologise to Nigerians

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, asked the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to stop campaigning, and apologise to Nigerians for the hardship meted on the people by his party since 2015.

This is as the former Senate Chief Whip, Rowland Owie, has asked the PDP to sanction the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and his colleagues known as the G5 governors.

One of PDP presidential campaign spokespersons, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, told journalists that Tinubu should rather apologise profusely for the fact that his party lied to Nigerians for the past seven and a half years.

He said the APC had plunged over 133 million Nigerians into abject poverty despite their promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

According to him, the APC made several promises to Nigerians in 2015, which they failed to fulfil including reducing the pump price of PMS to N65 but today, it is selling for N250.

“A bag of rice was selling for N7500, when they came in 2015, today, it is hovering around N50,000 per bag. Instead of him to go round and apologise for his failed promises, he is coming round to make another fake promises to Nigerians.

“If the Buhari administration, which he helped midwifed was working, why didn’t they fulfill all the promises they made in 2015. Instead of reducing the unemployment in the country their administration has thrown over 133 million Nigerians into deeper poverty.

“Rather than apologising for their abysmal failure they are going round to tell lies again to the people with fake promises,” he said

Meanwhile, Owie, has asked the leadership of the PDP to urgently invoke disciplinary measures against the unruly five PDP governors.

The five PDP governors, popularly known as G-5 are Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), leading the advocacy for the resignation of Dr Iyorchia Ayu as national chairman of the party.

Owie also called on the Lagos State chapter of the party to immediately take disciplinary measures against Bode George, who hosted the governors in Lagos recently.

According to the former senate whip, who represented Edo South in the upper chamber of the legislature, it was sad that Bode George, who enjoyed PDP victories in other states but had never won any election for PDP in Lagos State since 1999, a supposed elder of the party could now be aiding and abetting indiscipline in PDP.

“I urge the PDP in Lagos State to take disciplinary measures against Bode George immediately. PDP leadership should remember that Governor Wike and Governor Fayose encouraged my friend, Distinguished Senator Ali Midu Sherrif to come into the PDP, an action that led PDP into coma.

“Thereafter they brought Uche Secondus and when the eyes of Secondus were opened by the Holy Spirit, he distanced himself from them. Today Governor Fayose can’t win a House of Assembly seat in Ekiyi.

“The word of God says, ‘pride comes before a fall. I urge the PDP leadership to invoke disciplinary measures urgently against these unruly 5 PDP governors. Enough is enough, because only God gives power,” the statement read.