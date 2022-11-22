Ojuawo: Bawa’s Conviction Shows Judiciary Can Protect Oppressed Nigerians

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

An All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives Candidate in Ekiti South Federal Constituency 1, Air Vice Marshall Adeniyi Ojuawo, has said the conviction of the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa for contempt of court shows that judiciary is a reliable sanctuary for ordinary Nigerians.

Ojuawo, a retired military officer, said the position maintained by the judiciary in the contempt case he instituted against the anti-graft agency, attested to the fact that no Nigerian should be treated shabbily by those in positions of authority.

The retired military officer, who is gunning for the House of Representatives in 2023, also promised to prioritise education, security, youth and women empowerment, if elected by his constituents.

Ojuawo spoke in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, during a chat with the newsmen held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists’ Secretariat, Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.