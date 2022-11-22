Nsukka Professionals Vow to Be Involved in Enugu Leadership Emergence

Rebecca Ejifoma

A group, Nsukka Professionals Association (NPA), has vowed to be involved in the emergence of those who will govern Enugu State instead of watching by the sideline.

The association made this known last Sunday in Lagos when it hosted a team of candidates of the Labour Party (LP) contesting for different positions in Enugu State.

While describing the NPA as a non-partisan group, the President of the association, Prince Charles Nwodo, said NPA has chosen to ensure that responsible and responsive candidates take up the mantle of leadership as political leaders of Enugu State.

“That is why we have chosen to be involved in whoever emerges in the governance of the state. This is to ensure the development of the state,” he emphasised.

According to Nwodo, “During the outgoing administration, the association was morally incapacitated in criticising some of the excesses and the very obvious wrong doings.”

The NPA president noted that the current administration has almost eight years in leadership, adding: “Now we are asking ourselves, how did Enugu State get to this point?

“How is it that the state that immediately borders us in Southwest is able to build roads in the local government areas, able to build an international airport, build an international market, universities, flyovers within a span of eight years?”

In his remark, the governorship candidate of the LP in Enugu State, Chijioke Edoga, appreciated the association for bringing them together for an interactive session, assuring them that they have come to make a difference from the past.

Edoga maintained that the eight years are gone, stating that the people expected infrastructural development, empowerment, man power development and others.

He added: “These things were not met, and if this power eludes us, we may never get it until the next 16 years. So the remedy is to look for somebody like me to be the governor of the state.”