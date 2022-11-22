Media Practitioner, Anuoluwapo Shares Her Story

Learned about blogging at 18

The Meaning of the Name Blacksatino

Determined to make a name for herself in the media space Family and All

GROWING UP

Born into a family of four girls in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria. In the midst of sharp girls and boys, with my parent who were government workers and had to resume work early and come back home late, I spent a lot of time with the neighbours kids, we all grew to become brothers and sisters.

My parents relied on me to handle the affairs of the home and the other business, we had a dry cleaning service company and a bookshop, soon it became a norm to get back from work resume my manager job.

One day my dad came home with a laptop which they had giving him in one of the workshops organized by the Lagos State Government and he handed it over to me to take records of my daily sales.

I began to fall in love with writing and on my 18th birthday, I got a gift to own my own blogger page (it was once my daily diary)

I was probably one of the fortunate kids because my parents gave us all that we needed and we had the liberty to be independent.

My love for taking care of the home made me study Home economics and Food Science.

A lot of times my parents would ask why food science instead of mass communication or computer science?

But I was convinced that I could easily connect with mass communication and miss out on the importance of keeping a good home.

Digressing into media

It is easy for me to say that media found me, I went to the university with so much knowledge about entertainment and how to get a brand going because of my background in blogging.

I was either a social director in one association or media team in church and it just became part of me. During one of our departmental dinners, We invited tv presenters and celebrities, at that time Denrele edun just walked up to me and said you should be called BLACKSATINO, when I asked what that meant, he said You are black and you are shinning, I smiled and that name stuck to me, I became excited so I decided to change the name of my blog to blacksatino.com

While serving my country at the Girl Child Concerns, I got a call from an old friend who told me that a particular media house needed an outspoken young person to host a youth program in Lagos, I quickly jumped on it and out of 20 of us that auditioned, 3 of us were chosen to host the show, yes I was part of the 3 and yes I was the main host.

It was an exciting journey but I did not know my journey had just started

After few years, I walked into a bigger radio station and asked to see the head of presentation, I met her and she said I was not fit to become a presenter yet. I was moved from being a radio presenter to becoming an intern, it was a very frustrating but I kept on moving and now decided to learn about broadcasting, in 2014 I went on to get training for Basic Presentation and Production at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria FRCN

I also attended the International Project management professionals where I got the degree as a Project manager.

That helped me to get a job on Women radio wfm 91.7

About Blacksatino Media

Blacksatino Media is a Creative place for everything from Blogging to Vlogging to Public Relations to Writing to Content Creation to Voice-Overs to Radio and Tv Production. A proficient Speaker, Writer, Trainer and PR Expert with an active career spanning over 6 Years.

Akinyemi Cynthia (Blacksatino) is a Hands-on Media Personality with extensive knowledge in Digital Marketing, Blogging, Communications, Social Media Management, Media Production, Sales, Marketing and Management.

Winner of 2018 Best Blog in Nigeria and Several award Nominations in Nigeria media industry including Exquisite magazine Lady of the Year Awards, MAYA Awards, Nigerian Broadcast Merit Awards, Women in Journalism amongst others, Blacksatino Blog Covers from Metro News to Entertainment news to Lifestyle to Celebrity Gist to Sport to Fashion to Comedy to Education and more.

In Public Relations, Blacksatino has worked with a lot of Brands – Tedbree, Connect Nigeria, 7up, Diamond Bank, Union Bank, Mac Arthur, Maggi, DSTV, Mc buddy Properties, Zappy Music, Common wealth of Zion Assembly, Gubernatorial Aspirants, Presidential Aspirants, Musical Artistes ALL Across Africa and others.