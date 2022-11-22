  • Tuesday, 22nd November, 2022

LAPO Wins Microfinance Bank of the Year​ Award

Business | 17 hours ago

Sunday Ehigiator 

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited, (LAPO MfB) a premium microfinance institution in Nigeria, has been announced as the “Microfinance Bank of the Year” 2022 at the 10th edition of the Businessday Banks’ and other Financial Institutions’ (BAFI) Awards event.

A signed statement by the company’s Head, Communications and Branding, Oluremi Akande revealed that the bank has won the award category for the 9th consecutive times.

“A recognition of LAPO’s industry leadership and its consistency in the delivery of its core mandate of social and economic empowerment of members of low-income households, through the provision of responsive financial services and social interventions impacting lives and communities in a sustainable manner

“This award is dedicated to our loyal Clients, resilient and committed Staff, Board and Management of the microfinance bank for providing sound and strategic leadership in line with the vision of the institution, “it stated.

