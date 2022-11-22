  • Tuesday, 22nd November, 2022

Court Orders INEC to Resume Voters’ Registration until 90 Days to 2023 Polls 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately resume the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) until 90 days to the 2023 general election.

Justice Ekwo in addition ordered INEC to ensure that eligible Nigerians are not deprived of the opportunity to have the voter’s card for the 2023 polls.

Delivering judgment in a suit filed by four Nigerian citizens on INEC’s refusal to continue voters’ registration, the court held that it was the constitutional responsibility of the electoral umpire to make adequate provision for the exercise in accordance with the Nigerian laws.

“The case of the plaintiffs succeeds on merit,” the judge declared.

Anajat Salmat and three others had sued INEC as sole defendant in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1343/2022.

The plaintiffs, in the originating summons filed before the court, submitted that INEC cannot stop the CVR contrary to the stipulated provisions of the constitution.

They accordingly prayed the court to order INEC to resume the exercise in accordance with the law of the country.

