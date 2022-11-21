WellaHealth Partners Verve to Offer Free Health Benefits to Cardholders

Nume Ekeghe

WellaHealth, a health technology business in Nigeria, providing access to quality and affordable healthcare to Nigerians, has partnered with Verve to provide access to quality and affordable healthcare services to Verve cardholders.

Verve, will be offering its cardholders a unique range of WellaHealth’s product offerings and services at a discounted price with great value.

WellaHealth in a statement noted that Verve cardholders that purchase 1month Basic plan will be granted 2 additional months of coverage for free, with services ranging from; up to 5 per cent discount off medications at select participating Pharmacies Nationwide, Free Malaria Tests, Free BP Screening, Telemedicine and Personalized Health Tips amongst other services.

Speaking on the partnership, Marketing and Communications Lead, WellaHealth Technologies, Joseph Okoroafor, stated that the partnership is part of the strategy employed by WellaHealth to get more Nigerians to get covered and reduce out-of-pocket payment for healthcare expenses.

The Executive Vice President and Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, noted that Verve was always on the lookout for paths to give Nigerians the good life, either through seamless and secure payment solutions or through strategic partnerships, such as the one with WellaHealth that ensures that the health of Nigerians are well covered.