 ‘Power Learn Project Will Address Digital Skills Gap in Nigeria, Africa’

Emma Okonji

Following the launch of Power Learn Project (PLP) initiative in Nigeria at the weekend, after a similar launch in Kenya, South Africa, Zambia, and Tanzania, designed to train one million software developers across Africa on digital skills by 2027, the Chief, Growth and Operations Officer of Power Learn Project, Mumbi Ndung’u, has said the initiative will address digital skills gap in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

Ndung’u, who gave the assurance during the launch, which held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, tagged: #1MillionDevs4Africa Program, explained that the initiative would reduce unemployment in Africa, develop Africa’s human capacity in digital skills and create the African unicorns in the technology space.

The PLP initiative was launched in Nigeria, in partnership with Adanian Labs Nigeria and Job Red.

“We stated Power Learn Project initiative because of the skills gap we discovered among Africans. We are excited to launch in Nigeria because Nigerians are talented in technology and creative arts and they are eager to learn new skills to explore their world of technology. PLP wants to develop that talent in Nigeria, before exporting them out to the rest of the world,” Ndung’u said.

Head of Programmes, PLP Nigeria, Ajor Balogun, said: “PLP is an organisation owned by Africans and providing training for Africans. It’s a massive up-skilling project that puts power in the hands of Africans, designed to develop the African people.”

Speaking during a panel session at the launch, the Director General, Nigeria-German Chambers of Commerce, Marilyn Rapu, pledged the support of the chambers to collaborate with Power Learn Project to train more Nigerians in digital skills, in line with the objectives of the Nigeria-German Chambers of Commerce.

Chairman, Power Learn Project Board, John Kamara, said: “We are focused on equipping young Nigerians and African youth with digital skills. We realise technology is key to economic growth through industrialization and human capital development. COVID has allowed everyone globally to leverage technology across all sectors of the global economy, be it in health, Agritech, Edutech, Fintech, e-Commerce, manufacturing, or telecommunications.”