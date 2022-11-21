PenCom: 84000 Contributors Registered in Micro Pension Scheme

Ebere Nwoji

The National Pension Commission (PenCom), said it has registered a total of 84000 contributors into the Micro Pension Scheme (MPP) as at September 2022.

It added that the scheme witnessed a spike in the number of would be participants between October and November 2022.

Micro Pensions Department at PenCom, Dauda Ahmed, and Head, South West Zonal Office, Dr. Tunde Alayande at the just concluded 2022 Lagos International Trade Fair organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce(LCCI) said the commission was impressed at the rate Nigerians were embracing pension plan.

Ahmed addressing newsmen at the commission’s stand at the trade fair attributed this to media hype given to the Micro pension scheme in recent times by the media.

He said due to PenCom’s determination to see that Nigerians understand the value of pension, the commission has been collaborating with the media to educate Nigerians on the benefits of pension contribution to their lives.

He said the commission’s awareness campaign for the Micro pension was targeted at artisans, entrepreneurs and participants in the informal sector.

He said, “The scheme is to encourage participants in the sector, which form a large percentage of the working population to save for their retirement.

“About 84,000 contributors have registered for the micro pension plans. The commission has witnessed improvement in terms of enrollment from the informal sector mainly because of the increased awareness in the country.”

Speaking, Alayande, said Lagosians have shown no small interest in Micro pension plan.

He said in terms of publicity and enlightenment, his zonal office has been moving around to raise awareness and education on the micro pension plan.

He said the commission would continue to play its role of liaising between the public and Pension Fund Administrators especially in the area of providing enabling environment.

“We will continue to give confidence to the contributors as well as protect their contributions there are a lot of opportunities for the operators although it is a hard terrain, ”he stated.