NIPR Condemns Growing Attacks at Political Rallies, Calls for Caution

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) at the weekend condemned the rising cases of attacks during political rallies ahead of the 2023 general polls, urging stakeholders to nip the problem in the bud before it escalates.



In an delivered at the Wazobia 2022 Virtual Summit organised in collaboration with Africa Fora, the NIPR National President, Mallam Muktar Sirajo, noted that processes leading to the election were as critical as the outcomes.

Describing the violence at the campaign venues as worrisome, the NIPR president urged the authorities to pay special attention to the credibility of the electoral process.



“As a relationship building and communication management entity, the NIPR condemns in very strong terms, what we describe as the three-dimensional attacks rearing their ugly heads at the political campaigns that have begun – physical attacks and violence, throwing of stones at rallies and verbal attacks by unskilled spokesmen across board.



“The situation has become worrisome and the institute is concerned about the reputation of the country. Therefore, we are interested and are ready to pay greater attention to issues of credibility of electoral processes and security of votes at this forthcoming elections. This election must become a cutting edge for our nation,” Sirajo noted.



It also highlighted the continuation of a culture of non-issues-based campaigns, political thuggery and violation of the peace accord signed by all parties.

“For instance, at a time this nation is in dire need of unifying forces, having never been this divided, some of the actors on the field do not see anything wrong in accentuating and stretching our fault lines to their selfish but myopic advantages.



“They are turning leadership into a turn-by-turn stuff as if that is what will guarantee food on the tables for our impoverished families, quality education for our children, quality healthcare and security for all, among others. No nation can progress in this pathway of error. Therefore, there is need to rethink first, our attitude towards the affairs of our country.



“As we approach these elections we must all rise up and in one voice let the political class know that what we require is a leadership that will look at, see and deploy the diversity with which God has endowed our country for the blessing that it is,” Sirajo said.



Apart from hollow sloganeering and scratching at the surface, he stated that Nigeria needs to hear those wanting to lead them tell them what they intend to do with the country’s vast and diverse endowments spread across all nooks and crannies of the country.

He stressed that Nigerians must interrogate why in a country that is close to a million square kilometres, more than two thirds of which land is arable, is allowed to lie fallow.



The NIPR urged the electorate to engage with those wanting to preside over their affairs, rather than dwell on mundane and accidental issues of geography, ethnicity or faith over which nobody has any control

It noted that the fact that Nigeria is still struggling to get itself together 62 years after independence and 108 years after amalgamation as a nation, is a matter that citizens must engage and help to find solutions to.



“For too long, we have left the process of nation building and policy of good governance wholly in the hands of the political class.

“From recent studies, research findings, and even experiences, we have seen clearly, how dangerous it could be when skilled professionals withdraw their expertise to a corner, and abandon the field of governance and nation building to a few political gladiators who may not have the complete picture of what is required to mobilise the citizens towards genuine national development and progress,” the institute stressed.



It commended the role being played by the professionals to partner with like minds for a proper reorientation that will see the country take its rightful place in the comity of civilised nations.



Noting that violent communication has been a major setback in the journey of Nigeria’s nationhood, Sirajo posited that there is very urgent need to come up with a development-oriented pattern of engagement and communication with one another, based on principles of universal truths.

“As professional communicators, it is also evident from what we see, hear and smell, that there is urgent need to rethink Nigeria and the time is now. Rethinking Nigeria implies interrogating the existing system and culture in all spheres of our national life, with a view to unlearning the negative behaviours and relearning the right principles,” he maintained.