NFF Endorses Sport for Peace Political Tournament 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has ratified the Sport for Peace football tournament that holds at the National Stadium, Abuja from December 5-11.

The CEO Twenty Bucks Creative and a partner Sports for Peace Initiative, Charbel Olusanya Jarrouge said NFF has offered to provide referees and the technical support to make the tournament a success.

In addition, substantial prize money will be given to the top three teams while consolation money be offered to other participants.

Jarrouge said four political parties out of the registered 18 parties have indicted strong interest in the tournament while the rest have contacted the organisers.

The format is a straight knockout, featuring 11 players on each side.

He noted it is auspicious to use sport to unite Nigerians because of the increase in the rate of violence in the past month due to the electioneering campaigns.

“As you all know, Sports for Peace Initiative is not limited to just football, rather it is sports generally. But we agreed on football because football is one of the best tools to unite Nigerians,” Jarrouge said.

He noted that for the event to be successful the organisers are involving the youth by working on a peace declaration which all the national youth leaders of the political parties and youth representatives would be part of the signing.

“As for our tournament, we have been preparing for months and by God’s grace, it will bring about the desired peace in the country. We have got some sponsors that believe in the game, but I would like to take this opportunity to inform other good-spirited Nigerians and firms who would love to come on board as sponsors that this is not a political game. It is strictly sports for peace”.

He said that the teams would not be allowed to print political party logo on their jerseys apart from the colours that would represent each party.