Miss Entreprise Africa Business Pageant Opens Entry, to Award Winner N1m

The Stand Against Female Marginalization and Abuse (SAFEMA) has called for entry to the second edition of the Miss Enterprise Africa Business Pageant.



The Miss Enterprise Africa (MEA) pageant is a contest for 20 young, beautiful, culture-oriented and smart business females. It is for females aged 18 and 35 who are ambitious, passionate and have start-up or scalable business ideas.



While entry closes on Wednesday November 24th, successful applicants will be required to develop and present a business plan, amongst other activities.

The winner will win N1 million access to business funding to start up the presented business and a sponsored international trip. Winners in other categories will get consolation prizes and funding opportunities.

Considering the high level of moral decadence amongst the youth of today, especially young girls, SAFEMA is organising the MEA business pageant as an initiative to inspire smart and hardworking young girls who are seeking legitimate means to success without compromising morals.



It is an established fact that girl children are a part of the nation’s human resource and if properly educated and mentored, can yield a lot of benefits such as increased productivity, development of skills, increased output, economic change and improved quality of life leading to long-lasting national development. Hence, MEA is expected to create a platform for learning, development and inspiration to young girls.

The pageant will highlight business development, branding, marketing & sales, etiquette, investment, finance & human management and digital marketing.

The maiden edition of MEA was a successful event as it delivered on its objectives to not just the organisers but also to sponsors/partners and the contestants themselves.

This year’s edition promises to be even more innovative, empowering, intensive and educating. According to the MD/CEO of PRMP Digital Limited and Convener of SAFEMA, Mr Ola Ajibola, the initiative has been able to reachout to over 3000 females from all ages across Nigeria in secondary schools, markets and religious centres and other female interest groups, and this is just the beginning.

He noted that 1000 young female entrepreneurs will be shortlisted at the first stage. After which 100 of them will advance to the second stage where they will attend a 3-day drilling and coaching session for startup and finance management.

However, out of the 100, another top 20 will be selected based on an open test and moved into a camp house for 5 days where they will undergo further coaching, mentoring by industries’ best professionals in start-up and entrepreneurship, business development, branding, marketing and sales, etiquette, human management, finance, investment and other activities, after which a winner will emerge at a grand finale come 11th December 2022.



While the pageant will support female entrepreneurs, it also aims to raise awareness on issues affecting females in Nigeria. The SEFEMA Project Manager, Pelumi Adesina said, “We have empowered over 2,000 girls on female genital mutilation, cervical cancer, hygiene and importance of education”.

Adesina also highlighted that they have empowered over 4,000 women across Nigeria. “

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply via the www.missenterpriseafrica.com.



SAFEMA is a non-governmental and non-profit organisation, with committed zeal to stand for and advocate for the emancipation and inclusion of the woman-race with the desire to build a safer haven for women and girls where their rights are respected and their voices are heard.



SAFEMA is proudly powered by PRMP Digital Limited and its subsidiaries. PRMP is one of Africa’s leading and most creative technology, content and marketing companies.