GROHE Announces GROHE X Summit 2023 ‘Caring for Water’

GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, has announced the GROHE X Summit 2023, which will take place on the brand’s digital experience hub, GROHE X, from March 7 to 9, 2023.

The group said the three-day event with the theme: ‘Caring for Water’, would include a variety of formats-from inspiring keynotes to thought-provoking panel discussions and masterclasses-“to explore and discuss the answers the sanitary industry needs to find to the challenges of our time, how sustainable building can thrive, and the central role water plays in all of this.”

The programme, it was learnt, would be complemented by showcases of new products and technologies, demonstrating how GROHE’s product portfolio is ready for the future and providing customers with the best possible support to grow their businesses in a sustainable tomorrow.

In a statement, the Leader of Lixil Emena, Jonas Brennwald, said: “To address the social and environmental issues we face today, it is more important than ever to share knowledge and spark new ideas. The GROHE X Summit programme is designed to inform, inspire, and bring our industry together to make change happen. This event is taking our hybrid customer experience to a new level, providing a platform to face the challenges of our time together and looking into the future with honesty, optimism and a firm sense of collaboration. At the same time, this is also a kick-off for us for several physical events that will immerse customers in our sub-brand worlds over the next year.”

Speaking on expanding GROHE’s experience, he said launched in March 2021, the digital experience hub, GROHE X, has been the launch pad for GROHE’s hybrid customer experience.

“With over 200 content pieces and 14 language variants, it has enjoyed nearly two million page views. This digital community was expanded in spring 2022 with the opening of the GROHE X Brand and Communication Experience Centre in Hemer, Germany. The centre combines a physical visitor facility and five state-of-the-art studios for training and content production, as well as hybrid events.

“In addition to the GROHE brand’s participation in smaller local trade shows to facilitate physical meetings with customers and tangible interaction with the products, three GROHE X Motion Trucks can bring the brand experience directly to the customer,” he said.

Brennwald said the hybrid approach, which is further strengthened by the GROHE X Summit, would allow GROHE to offer flexible and tailor-made interaction with artisans and wholesalers as well as project customers.

According to the group leader, “From March 7 to 9, 2023, GROHE will invite customers and consumers to a digital summit on its experience platform GROHE X with its theme ‘Caring for Water’, and the global brand will team up with experts to discuss the future of living, the sanitary industry and a sustainable way forward. The summit is a further building block in GROHE’s hybrid customer experience.”

On Lixil, Brennwald in the statement noted that the organisation “makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes.”