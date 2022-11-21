Godfathers Don’t Develop People, Says Dogara

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has decried the concept of God-fatherism becoming relevant in the country, saying that if Nigeria is to make progress as a nation, it needs a pool of true leaders that will build the country and serve others.

Dogara stated this when he delivered a keynote address at the National Mentoring and Coaching conference on the topic ‘Governance and Political Mentorship: Imperative for National Development’ held yesterday in Abuja.

Dogara was quoted in a press release as saying that Godfathers don’t develop people much less a nation, rather they use them and make people run to them to kiss the ring.

According to him, Godfathers always see the masses around them as objects to be manipulated for their own empowerment and often sadistic entertainment.

Dogara lamented that since independence, there has not been any conscious efforts to train Nigerian leaders beyond their ethical and religious appeals to imbibe the concept of nation building.

He said: “What we have today is winner takes all and win at all cost. Elected officials and government workers feel they have a right to a share of government revenues, and they use them to benefit supporters, co-religionists and members of their ethnic groups.”

“Our youths have been recruited as political thugs and have assumed positions without those ideals. To get out of this and archive good governance, we need a lot of political mentorship which some of us have struggled over the years to propagate.”

“No mentorship takes place when we don’t push people to become who they really are but choose to operate in an uninspiring atmosphere full of threats, intimidation and blackmail. That is why it’s difficult if not impossible to raise true leaders in Nigeria whose impact will last for generations.”

“The problem is further exacerbated when an individual is deep. His colleagues will interpret that as arrogance while the boss concludes that he is too independent and dangerous, a sin that may lead to his being canceled.”