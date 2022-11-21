Flood-impacted Communities Seek IOCs’ Support as Surveillance Company Distributes Palliatives in Bayelsa



Julius Osahon, Yenagoa

With the flood that ravaged most states in the south-south region abating gradually, indigenes of communities hit by the natural disaster have appealed to the state, federal government and international oil companies (IOCs) to come their rescue and ameliorate their suffering and impending hunger.

They spoke as an indigenous pipeline surveillance and services company, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd. (PINL) continues its distribution of food and non-food items to the various communities affected by flooding in Bayelsa state.



Chairman of Otuesega Community Development Committee (CDC) in Ogbia LGA, Mr. Marcus Raniya, while receiving the items donated to the community accused the IOCs especially, SPDC and AGIP, of neglect and wished that PINL takes over the responsibilities of the two companies operating in their community.

While commending the surveillance company for the donation of the items to the host communities, said no company have done what the PINL have been doing for the host communities affected by the flood disaster.



A widow from the community, Theresa Godfrey, who took THISDAY around her farms and properties damaged by the flood, said she lost over N3 million as the flood swept away her farms and livestock.



She called on the IOCs and the government to come to the rescue of the community and help them with farm implements and seedlings as the flood ravaged everything they have to even begin farming again.



The Paramount Ruler of Ikarama Community, in Yenagoa Local Government Area, said the gesture was the first of its kind, urging other oil firms to emulate the goodwill of PINL to their host communities.



He said since the flood began the bigger oil companies have failed to live up to their promises and responsibility, calling on them to come to the community and see for themselves the devastation the flood had caused to their houses, businesses and farmlands.



While assuring PINL of the safety of pipelines, he urged all multinationals operating in the Niger delta region to extend their helping hands to those impacted by the recent flooding that left many people dead and properties worth billions of naira in ruins.



Also, the Deputy Paramount Ruler of Elebele community, in Ogbia Local Government Area, Chief Livingston Fortunate, said the company was special for donating the items to their host communities.



He called on the major oil companies operating in the region to visit the communities and see for themselves the level of destruction so they can come to the rescue of the indigenes especially the very poor and vulnerable.



Earlier, the Project Director of PINL, Mr. Osahon Okunbo, who coordinated the distribution of the materials to the impacted communities in Ogbia, Southern Ijaw and Yenagoa Local Government Areas of the state said, it was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to support the victims of the recent flood.

While thanking the people for their unflinching support and cooperation since inception of the project, he wished them speedily recovery from the physical and psychological trauma occasioned by the flood.



He added that so far, over 100 communities had so far benefited from the palliatives which include food, clothing and other household items

Items items distributed included bags of rice, cartons of noodles, bags of garri, beans, palm oil among others.

Okunbo, assured the traditional rulers, chiefs, youths and women leaders of the affected communities of their determination to carry everyone along with transparency and accountability.