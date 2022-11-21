  • Monday, 21st November, 2022

England’s Three Lions Devour Iran 6-2 in Group Opener

England’s Three Lions World Cup campaign opened with a convincing win over Iran in Doha.  

Away from the off-field controversy over OneLove campaign, the 1966 champions over powered the Arab nation and their army of supporters inside Doha stadium with a wide win to put their current campaign on a positive note.  

Gareth Southgate’s side strolled to victory, with Iran’s hopeless plight made worse by the early loss of goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to concussion after a clash of heads with a team-mate.  

Jude Bellingham got England off the mark in this World Cup with a soaring header from Luke Shaw’s cross 10 minutes before the break and the game was wrapped up before half-time thanks to Saka’s fine strike and Raheem Sterling’s classy volley with the outside of his foot from Harry Kane’s cross.  

Iran’s supporters were given a moment of real delight when Mehdi Taremi scored a fine goal after 65 minutes but it only produced a ruthless response from England as Saka scored his second and substitute Marcus Rashford scored with his first involvement – both smooth, composed strikes.  

To put the gloss on an incredibly dominant display, Jack Grealish slotted home from close range after a good run and pull back by Callum Wilson.  

Iran did pull another back in injury time when Taremi slotted in a penalty after a John Stones foul

