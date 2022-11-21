Cadbury Launches Bournvita Biscuit

Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a subsidiary of Mondelez International, has announced the introduction of Cadbury Bournvita Biscuit into the Nigerian market. The announcement was made at a launch ceremony held at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja GRA on November 10, 2022. Cadbury Bournvita Biscuit is the newest addition to Cadbury’s growing portfolio and the first biscuit brand in the history of the Company.

Addressing Cadbury Business Partners (CBPs), invited guests and other stakeholders at the media launch, Managing Director, Cadbury West Africa, Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye, said: “Today’s launch of the Bournvita Biscuit is a milestone for us because we have added a fourth product category to our existing portfolio. We are delighted to introduce Nigerians to the newest chocolatey, crunchy, and tasty experience of Cadbury Bournvita Biscuit.

“Health and quality have become extremely important to our customers. They prefer snacking products that provide wholesome nourishment. Taste also continues to be a significant aspect for them, and we have capitalized on this desire to launch biscuits, following extensive market research.”

Category Manager, Cocoa Beverages and Biscuit, Cadbury Nigeria, Tolulope Olaoye, said, “The goal was to present our customers with a distinctive fun-filled experience and a diverse selection of product options. What we are witnessing today is consistent with this commitment. We are optimistic that this product will offer our customers a new and refreshing snacking experience with the great quality that Cadbury is known for.”