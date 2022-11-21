  • Monday, 21st November, 2022

Anambra Govt Threatens to Remove Politicians’ Billboards over Tax, Gives 2 Weeks Grace

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State has threatened to remove all billboards in the state belonging to politicians if they fail to pay the stipulated tax on them.
The state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has been noted for his tax drive in the state since his swearing in.


He had previously visited tricycle operators, bus drivers, market traders and several other groups with taxes that had been protested against as being too high.
But in a latest press release by the state government through the Managing Director of Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA), Mr. Tony Ujubuonu, government gave a two-week notice for all politicians and political parties in the state with billboards to pay up.


Ujubuonu stated: “We have given two weeks notice to all political parties and their candidates to ensure they have paid for all their campaign billboards or meet the wrath of the agency.


“Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency through a letter dated 14th November, 2022, urged all Out-Of-Home Advertising Practitioners in the State to revalidate and register all their billboards in the State.”


He added that the agency has directed all billboard owners to provide the information required to register each billboard and also pay up for any campaign on them.


“It has also gotten to the knowledge of the agency that some political party candidates are erecting billboards on their own ignorantly.
“The agency wants to state that this is not only wrong, but illegal and any such billboard would be brought down without any notice, the structure seized permanently and auctioned.”


The agency gave the grace period to last between November 14th to December 5th.
It said after the period, all billboards must have been fully registered and paid for, to avoid being pulled down.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.