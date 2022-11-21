Access Bank Empowers Agents with Solar Powered Fibre kiosks

Nume Ekeghe

In its bid to enhance its banking services and foster financial inclusion, Access Bank has empowered Access Closa agents across Nigeria with Solar powered fiber kiosks.

The kiosks, the bank said, will support their business and boost visibility of their locations to provide more banking services to both existing and new customers across the nation.

According to Senior Retail Advisory, Access Bank Group, Rob Giles, “The Access Closa network is a bespoke channel through which the bank expresses her passion and commitment to broadening the opportunities and access to financial services for every Nigerian and African, irrespective of the location they might be. Customers can locate a Closa agent near them by simply searching for ‘Access Closa Agent’ on Google Maps on their phone instead of walking long distances in search of a branch.”

Reiterating Rob’s statement, Group Head, Agency Banking and Financial Inclusion Chizoba Iheme, said, “The exponential growth of Access Bank’s agent network is in fulfillment of the Bank’s promise to ensure easier and safer access to financial services for every Nigerian. As a Bank driven by innovation, we must deliver better outcomes for customers in terms of speed, security, and service to enhance customer experience in all the locations that we operate. With over 160,000 Access Closa Agents spread across Nigeria, you can conveniently pay bills, send money to loved ones and deposit your existing Naira notes through an agent near you to avoid the risk of moving cash to a distant branch.”