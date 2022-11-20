Youths Shine in Public Speaking Competition with Speech About Materialism

Talented young orators were in evidence at the third edition of the BUS Public Speaking Academy King of Podium oratory competition held recently in Surulere, Lagos.

A statement made available to THISDAY said the competition, which started in September 2022, had over 25 contestants, but only seven contestants made it to the grand finale, and three of them emerged as the winners.

The statement also noted that the seven finalists took turns to speak on the topic “Materialism and the Youth: Connecting the Future of Nigeria” in front of an audience comprised of family, teachers, friends and dignitaries.

The statement explained that after several rounds of speeches by the finalists, which included impromptu speeches Erhuvwu Akpomerha, Zainab Aderounmu, and Seide Agosu, were the shining stars.

The statement added that Akpomerha using her natural charm and crafted storytelling, entertained the judges and audience to emerge the winner and went home with N100, 000 grand prizes and an extra N70,000 from excited guests.

The statement hinted that Zainab Aderounmu and Seide Agos finished second and third, receiving N50,000 and N30,000 cash prizes, respectively.

The statement remarked that the grand final judging panel that selected Akpomerha as the winner included award-winning orators, academics, Dr Gani Bamgbose, Ms Ebere Emmanuels, and Miracle Ihuoma.

The convener, Blessing Sunday, Founder/Lead Coach at BUS Public Speaking Academy, while giving her speech, said:“King of Podium is an intensive national oratory competition that seeks to develop the oral communication, creative and innovative skills of young people between the ages of 16-26. Speech is a powerful tool that can be used to change anything when it is used accurately.

“Watching these young orators put into action all that I have taught them was fulfilling. My goal is to raise confident communicators across the world that can express themselves seamlessly in a clear and concise manner, and I am happy that it is coming to reality; one step, city and nation at a time.

“Congratulations to the winners. It is well-deserved. I am so grateful to all our sponsors for the event. God bless you. We look forward to the 4th edition next year.”

Some thrilled guest at the event includes Engr Dave Okpe, Manager, Swagelok Nigeria Limited, Sunday Ikwuogwu, CEO, Figureplus Financials, and Mr Daniel Omodiagbe, Founder, DIO Consulting.