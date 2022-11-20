When Sujimoto Boss, Sijibomi Ogundele Shone Brilliantly

In the words of Bear Grylls, “Life doesn’t reward the naturally clever or strong, but those who can fight and work hard and never quit.”

To say that Sijibomi Ogundele, the boss of The Sujimoto Group, has sown in sweats and now harvesting in smiles is, to put it mildly. The real estate giant, who has spearheaded numerous audacious multibillion-dollar projects is reaping the reward of his hard work and determination.

Last week, Ogundele again shone brilliantly and literally stood tall when he received an honorary Doctorate from Cornerstone University, Ibadan, Oyo State. Ogundele alongside former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Bishop David Oyedepo were honoured at the institution’s maiden convocation ceremony.

In his remarks, Ogundele, who described the university as one founded on the quest for entrepreneurship, urged the graduating students to become “leaders of their generation, as they step into the world as future entrepreneurs.”

He said: “A man without a dream, is an empty man!”

He shared his story of how he won an “ovarian lottery” when his mother diligently imbibed the spirit of entrepreneurship in him from the tender age of four.

He also shared the story of how he started his company nine years ago with only one staff member as well as how his workforce has grown to over 600 today.

Ogundele is the brains behind the iconic LucreziaBySujimoto Tower in Banana Island, Lagos; the much-talked-about LeonardoBySujimoto, a 25-storey waterfront high-rise also in Lagos as well as the eye-popping Sujimoto Twin Towers, a luxurious but affordable housing scheme, where with as little as $380,000 anyone can experience a piece of the luxury Sujimoto Group offers.

This young entrepreneur, who emerged from the Agege area of Lagos State is described as the youngest billionaire in Nigeria.