VPAN Honours Bruce Onabrakpeya at 90 With an Exhibition



Yinka Olatunbosun



In honour of the legendary visual art, Bruce Onobrakpeya, the Visual Printmakers Association of Nigeria (VPAN) kicks off a group show on Sunday November 20 at the Tim & Carol Gallery, GRA, Ikeja. The show which celebrates printmaking technique of which the nonagenarian artist is known for is titled “Celebrating the Art of Adventure.’’



At a recent press briefing held at the gallery, the Chief Host and CEO of Tim and Carol, Mr. Olawale Fasuyi expressed his optimism for the 10-day show that brings together the best of Nigerian printmakers.



“The gallery is proud to exhibit this exquisite body of works produced by veterans and their protégés,’’ he said. No fewer than 25 artists are participating in the commemorative show. Exploring plastocast, plex glass, foam and ivorex, the selected artists have made individual creative statements in the art of printmaking. These artists include Jerome Elaiho, Salubi Onakufe, Kunle Adeyemi, Peju Layiwola, Aladegboungbe, Timi Amah, Tayo Quaye, Ojo Olaniyi, Olojo Kosoko amongst others.



Onabrakeya is one of the surviving members of The Zaria Arts Society also called the Zaria Rebels formed on October 9th, 1958 by a group of art students at the Nigerian College of Arts, Science and Technology now Ahmadu Bello University led by Uche Okeke to decolonise the visual arts as taught by expatriate educators.

As a leading figure in Nigerian contemporary art, Onobrakpeya is an embodiment of knowledge thus, he organises an annual Harmattan workshop in his hometown of Agbarha Otor, Delta State to foster the growth of art and culture by giving artists opportunities to acquire skills and re-skill while increasing the appreciation for African arts.



“One of the major aims of this association is to promote, aggressively the art of printmaking. Printmaking is very extensive. In this part of the world, we are expanding the scope,’’ the Vice President, VPAN, Dr. Kunle Adeyemi revealed at the press briefing.



For the curator of this exhibition, Moses Ohiomokhare the show is more than just a public display of works but one that conveys “a sense of community and puts the public on alert in the search for new generation of artists.’’

The show which opens today runs till November 30.