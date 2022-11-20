Senator Saraki, Gbemi and Siblings Celebrate Father’s 10th Year Remembrance

There is indeed nothing we can do presently to revert the work of Death and smoothen out the scars it has caused, and this is a sad fact.

However, it is also true that our memories are enough for us to hold on to, reviving our spirits from despair when we think of Death’s doings, and this is a happy fact.

For the Saraki family of Kwara State, the happy fact continues to suppress the sad fact. And during the 10th-year remembrance service of the late patriarch of the family, Olusola Saraki, the coals of happiness were once more stoked.

How many people do not know that the fierce Senator Bukola Saraki and his fearsome sister, Senator Gbemisola Ruqayyah, came from the same man? Those that keep abreast of this fact always celebrate the late Saraki’s strength in bringing to the world two table-shakers. But the truth is that the late Saraki was no slouch during his time. As a result, people continue to remember him with fond memories, convinced that his children will certainly continue to raise banners that remind other people of him.

Recently, the entire Saraki family gathered to remember the late Waziri of the Ilorin Emirate. The event was well-attended, which is not surprising considering the prestige of every person involved. Nevertheless, the Saraki children made sure to entertain their guests, playing the role of their late father.

It has to be said that based on the legacy of the late Saraki, Senator Bukola and Gbemi are doing very well for themselves. One remains a force to be reckoned with and even the history books shudder when his name is mentioned. The other is also raising eyebrows with her work at the Ministry of State for Mines and Steel Development.

Thus, as they remember their late father, they can reassure themselves that they are doing an amazing job advancing his still-bubbling prestige with their work.