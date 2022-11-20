Rosemary Osula Bounces Back after Long Hiatus from Social Space

Who can say what life has in store for a person? Usually, it is only when we look back that we can see and say that a downtrodden person can be restored to their zenith. For real estate baron and philanthropist, Princess Rosemary Osula (known adoringly as Rosula), no truer words than restoration and rebirth have ever been said. Despite falling out of favour with the public for donkey years now, Rosula is back in the limelight and back for good.

The word on the street currently is that Rosula received a Doctor of Management Sciences Degree (Honoris Causa) from Igbinedion University, Okada, (IUO), in Edo State. The degree conferment is part of the highlights for the institution’s 20th convocation ceremony held on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Rosula was honoured as one of the daughters of the soil, one who has raised the reputation of an Edo person all across Nigeria. Moreover, she will share the stage with the Founder and President of the Believers Love World Ministries (Christ Embassy), Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Truly, it is clear that Rosula is coming from the proverbial wastelands to receive the honorary title of noble at court. After all, very few Nigerians remember that Rosula used to be a household name all across the country. That was during the time of the late Gen. Sani Abacha. However, her fortune allegedly collapsed with Abacha’s death, and her businesses suffered mishap after mishap.

Of course, despite her troubles, Rosula has continued to be magnanimous to those that are fortunate to catch her eye. Her NGO, Rosula Foundation, continues to push its agenda of empowerment, education and humanitarian service all across Nigeria. And after many awards, some honorary and others far less formal but equally prestigious, Rosula is set to climb back into the ranks of the appreciably high and indefatigably mighty.