Oliseh Assigned Technical Study Role in Opening Match

With Super Eagles clearly out of the World Cup party starting today, Nigeria will not be totally out of the picture as ex international, Sunday Oliseh, will be one of the two FIFA’s Technical Study Group (TSG) members who will be on duty at the opening game between host Qatar and Ecuador this evening.

Oliseh told THISDAY at the Virtual Stadium hall of the Main Media Centre here in Doha yesterday evening that he’s Nigeria’s ambassador here at the World Cup and was not going to disappoint.

Oliseh was one of the six TSG egg heads expected to provide cutting-edge analysis of all FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches. Four years ago, another of his Super Eagles teammate, Emmanuel Amuneke was involved in similar role at Russia 2018 World Cup.

This unique team is led by FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, Arsène Wenger. The former Arsenal manager has former German international and coach, Jürgen Klinsmann (Germany);

Former AC Milan and Inter player, Alberto Zaccheroni (Italy); Former Korean international, Cha Du-Ri (Korea Republic); Oliseh (Nigeria); Former Colombian USA ‘94 and France ‘98 star, Faryd Mondragon (Colombia); and Current FIFA’s Senior Football Expert, Pascal Zuberbühler (Switzerland).

The TSG will be supported by FIFA’s Head of High Performance Programme Ulf Schott and Group Leader Football Performance Analysis & Insights Chris Loxston, as well as by a team of football analysts, data engineers, data scientists and performance analysts based in both Qatar and Wales.