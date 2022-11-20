Mike Dada Takes Eighth AFRIMA Awards to Senegal

Some foreigners have nothing positive to say about Nigerians. They only know how to point out the black sheep of the great family of Nigeria. However, if these people discover high-flyers like Mike Dada, President of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), it is a no-brainer that they would surrender their accusatory fingers and no longer pay heed to unsavoury tales. In the meantime, Dada and others like him continue to make Nigerians proud with their doings.

It is now clear to all with eyes to see that Dada intends to use AFRIMA to show the excellencies of Africa at large and Nigeria in particular. Based on the most recent reports regarding the plans for the highly anticipated eighth edition of the AFRIMA tagged ‘Teranga Edition,’ things are moving in tandem with Dada’s wishes to have the entire gig held at Dakar, the prestigious capital and largest city of Senegal.

According to reports, although the event is scheduled to be held on January 12 to 15, 2023, Dada has already met up with the President of the Republic of Senegal, Macky Sall. President Sall had Dada over for the weekend and went to great lengths to assure him that the entire Republic of Senegal is behind AFRIMA and will pull out all the stops to play the role of a gratified host.

Being his ever-charming self, Dada showed his gratitude to President Sall and the people of Senegal, thanking them specially for agreeing to host the eighth AFRIMA edition on their shores. He noted that he was looking forward to seeing Senegal’s robust collage of true talents in the music industry and other industries of creatives in Africa.

One must admit that Dada is going further and further into the distance, leaving his peers and their expectations in the dust. But this is to be expected considering how diligent he always is while being AFRIMA president. Surely the day, when he ushers all of Africa’s music geniuses onto the global scene, is not far away.