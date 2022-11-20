Late MKO’s Wife, Adebisi Abiola Plans Big for Daughter’s Wedding in Lagos

Things are heating up nicely over at the corner of Chief (Mrs) Adebisi Abiola, the wife of the late Bashorun MKO Abiola. According to those with ears on every wall, Chief Abiola is making moves to throw the biggest possible wedding event for her daughter, Saudat. Naturally, one should expect that once a lioness like Chief Abiola roars, it echoes for years to come.

Weddings are happy times. For Saudat Abiola and her lover, Yusuf Odutota Tikare, this is the best time to be tied together for life. And knowing her daughter’s heart, Chief Abiola is ready to go to great lengths to make the day very memorable for the couple. Of course, as a consequence of this decision by the prospective Mother of the Day, every guest that attends the event may always remember it as the best one of 2022.

According to sources, the wedding is said to be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022. With Saudat and her man at the forefront of the event, it is reported that Chief Abiola is the figure behind them. Thus, she will most certainly bring out the best silverware to serve her guests and add extra shine to the event. People are looking forward to this.

Despite being the host of the event, it is reported that Chief Abiola will let the couple have their Nikkai and traditional engagement at the Harbour Point Hall in Victoria Island, Lagos rather than at her hometown. Of course, those that know her well enough know that money is not a problem for her. Therefore, she can turn anywhere into whatever she wants since all she needs to do is throw bundles at it.

Therefore, for her daughter’s wedding, Chief Abiola is likely to throw the grandest party. Even the biggest bigwigs will be there prepared to dance along to the ‘Pink on Pink’ dress code.