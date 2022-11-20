Kashcoming Dishes Vibrant Bop “Vibes On Vibes”

FAST-rising Afro-pop star, Kashcoming, returns with a fiery House music bop that retains all the flowery flows and easy-going lyricism he is known for.

In “Vibes on Vibes,” he talks about the myriad realities of life as a superstar, especially the attention from the female folk.

In “Vibes on Vibes,” Kashcoming takes on an energetic persona, giving listeners an extra reason to just ease into the moment and gyrate.

Music lovers will definitely remember Kashcoming, also fondly called ‘Drip Papa’ for his evergreen bop dubbed, “Saloo,” which has a remix featuring superstar act BNXN.

The DK2 record label signee is also widely loved for his other hits including the Zlatan-assisted single, “Fire Fighter” and a duet with Poco Lee and Wande Coal dubbed, “Chop Up.”

“Vibes on Vibes” is available on streaming services.