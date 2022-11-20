  • Tuesday, 22nd November, 2022

Kashcoming Dishes Vibrant Bop “Vibes On Vibes”

Life & Style | 3 days ago

FAST-rising Afro-pop star, Kashcoming, returns with a fiery House music bop that retains all the flowery flows and easy-going lyricism he is known for.

In “Vibes on Vibes,” he talks about the myriad realities of life as a superstar, especially the attention from the female folk.

In “Vibes on Vibes,” Kashcoming takes on an energetic persona, giving listeners an extra reason to just ease into the moment and gyrate.

Music lovers will definitely remember Kashcoming, also fondly called ‘Drip Papa’ for his evergreen bop dubbed, “Saloo,” which has a remix featuring superstar act BNXN.

The DK2 record label signee is also widely loved for his other hits including the Zlatan-assisted single, “Fire Fighter” and a duet with Poco Lee and Wande Coal dubbed, “Chop Up.”

“Vibes on Vibes” is available on streaming services.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.