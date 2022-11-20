  • Tuesday, 22nd November, 2022

Fatai Rolling Dollar to be Immortalised in Hometown

Life & Style | 3 days ago

Vanessa Obioha

Plans are underway to immortalise the late Juju maestro, Fatai Olagunju, popularly known as Fatai Rolling Dollar, in his hometown Ede, Osun, next year.

Spearheading this event is Dotun Taylor, the Yoruba Cultural Ambassador to Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi who has an array of events to mark the 10th remembrance of the late icon. A museum which will have materials, instruments and paraphernalia of the Agidigbo master will be launched in Ede.

Also, there are plans to host a concert in Osun that will celebrate the life and times of Rolling Dollar. All of these will be supported by the Ooni of Ife and the Osun State Government.

To commence the planned remembrance, the deceased widow and children recently got a surprise visit from the Roots and Heritage Renaissance Cultural Initiative (RHRCI), an organisation founded by Taylor. The group supplied the widow cartons of drinks, a generating set, a refrigerator, and some cash to support her business.

