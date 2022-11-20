CrelorSpace Unveils Teemirror as Brand Ambassador 

Crelorspace – a digital learning platform founded by Dr. Ujunwa Nnaekezie has officially endorse Temiloluwa Bayode fondly known as Teemirror on November 11, 2022.

The partnership with the crooner and music sensation was borne out of the talent’s versatility in digital skills. Not only is he an astute songwriter and singer, but he also boasts vast practical knowledge in digital marketing.Additionally, The multi-talented crooner has amassed enviable success in niches like photography, media, technology, and music.

Of note is the rising talent’s success story, which resonates strongly with the company’s motto -‘ Dream it, Acquire it, and make it happen. According to the founder and CEO of Crelor Space – Dr. Ujunwa Nnaekezie, The partnership further reinforces the company’s vision to connect Nigerians to their most desired tech skill, which guarantees financial freedom and optimal reduction in the unemployment rate. She further explained saying, “As a fas—growing startup, with standard value to offer in the digital marketplace, we believe that our partnership with Mr. Temiloluwa Bayode drives home our desire to build Value out of every student that engages with our world-class facilities.

In light of this partnership, Teemirror is sponsoring up to 20% of the tuition for the first 50 students that register. So if you want to learn high income skills like; Digital Marketing, Video editing, Data analysis and Business technology, here’s a chance to lock it in at a fair discount with us at Crelorspace.