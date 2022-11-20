  • Tuesday, 22nd November, 2022

Buhari Rejoices with Former President Jonathan at 65 

Nigeria | 3 days ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with his predecessor, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, as he marks his 65th birthday anniversary on November 20.

Buhari, in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, noted the unique position of the former president in the growth and development of the nation, sacrificing personal ambition for the greater good of the country, and successfully winning the hearts of Nigerians and the world as a man of peace, by carrying on his legacy of truce and amity to many countries.

The president joined the family, particularly his wife, Patience, and mother, Eunice, in celebrating another milestone in the former President’s life, recalling his political journey, which has been evidently shaped by the mercies and grace of the Almighty God, starting as Deputy Governor, 1999-2005, Governor, 2005 -2007, Vice President, 2007-2010 and President, 2010-2015.

The president believed the friendliness, loyalty, and humility of Jonathan continue to open opportunities for service to humanity while defining a path for the former President to invest in people, institutions, and nations.

Buhari prayed for his well-being and that of his family.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.