Billionaire Businessman, Orikolade Karim’s Heart of Gratitude

November 24 is a special day for Nigerian businessman and oil mogul, Orikolade Karim, Managing Director, Shoreline Energy. It is a day that signifies the beginning of his earthly sojourn.

For a man of his status, it won’t be so surprising if Karim, who is also the Agbaoye of Ibadan land chooses to present his memoirs on the occasion of his 54th birthday. Having recorded many successes in life, it is evident that he was born under the proverbial lucky star.

But close sources hinted that he is not in a hurry to release his memoirs for public consumption because he believes that he is still an evolving phenomenon.

However, the billionaire, who sits atop other conglomerates, will have more than one reason to be joyous, apart from the grace to survive the mysteries of the days and nights in the past year.

Reliable sources disclosed that his 54th birthday celebration would be low-key.

Though he is not given to frivolities or throwing any form of revelry, his family members, friends, business associates, fans and admirers will share in his joy and pour encomiums on him on the occasion.

The man who does not court media attention unnecessarily has touched several lives whose paths have crossed his in so many positive ways. He has an innate belief that behind every success story are others helping to make it happen.

Probably because he keeps the cameras away during his altruistic gestures, many don’t know that he is one of the biggest philanthropists in Nigeria at the moment.

In the views of some observers, Karim’s continued relevance, nay staying power, should provoke some careful study by aspiring entrepreneurs or even established ones, especially in Nigeria’s inclement business environment.

The highly cerebral business mogul has proven in all ramifications that the African continent does not lack talents who can hold their heads high anywhere in the world.

Through his various investments, primarily in oil and gas and construction, the extremely private businessman has grown to own a slew of other juicy business concerns.