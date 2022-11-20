After Three Years, Kizz Daniel Returns to Lagos for Live Concert

‘Buga’ crooner, Kizz Daniel, will be holding his first headline concert since 2019 this December. The seasoned artist who has recently been on a global tour in major cities around the world and will be performing at the opening of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is set to bring the Afroclassic experience to fans and the audience in Nigeria to kick start the festive season.

The concert tagged ‘Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos’ is organised by LiveWire Concerts, a leading concert production company. Also a subsidiary of Bluenote Entertainment, LiveWire Concerts comprises a team of seasoned show producers and top entertainment directors responsible for some of the most spectacular concerts in Nigeria, such as the ‘King Coal concert’ with Wande Coal and ‘Grown and Sexy’ with R&B artist, Joe in 2019.

While speaking about the ‘Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos’ concert, Seyi Sodimu, a veteran Nigerian singer and co-founder, LiveWire Concerts, said, “LiveWire has been created not just to produce concerts, but to create remarkable experiences that the audience would never forget. We want to achieve this with the Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos concert. Kizz Daniel is a talented artist with no bad songs and is loved by millions worldwide. We want to give the Nigerian audience, music lovers, and entertainment fans a unique experience that will be the highlight of their year.”

The concert will also feature star artists who have collaborated with the artist and will take place on December 17 at Eko Convention Centre.