A Peek into the World of Lady Waynett Peters

The story of renowned entrepreneur and humanitarian, Lady Waynett Peters, may read like a fable or a Nollywood movie. But those who are familiar with her peregrinations in life will attest to the fact that it is not any work of imagination.

Naturally inclined to business and getting results, Waynett had ventured into business at a very young age; and by her mid-20s, she was already running numerous successful businesses. Sadly, at some point in her life, she lost all, thereby turning her word inside out.

During the uneventful period, she was homeless and even sought friendship on London’s Camden streets. As fate would have it, while she was mentoring some alcoholics, drug addicts and rejects, she discovered her greatest lessons about true wealth, success, love, happiness, and her purpose in life. The encounter turned out to be another memorable chapter of her life.

Luckily, she survived the doleful period through God’s grace, persistence, hard work and discipline; and she was able to rebuild herself and her business portfolio.

Today, she runs empowerment workshops and reaches out to the homeless, the mentally challenged, the abused and the disadvantaged.

Through her work, the Yeye Asoju Oba of Ilodo in Ogun State has helped countless individuals to realise their self-worth, develop their skills and talents and escape the shackles of joblessness.

Waynett’s ethos about life is that when you are ready to humbly serve humanity, desperate enough for a miracle or put your faith in your Creator, positive change comes into your life.

She is well known and has been recognised for her philanthropic contributions. She continues to build homes for many, while also offering financial support to many families in Africa, the Caribbean and the United Kingdom.

The Yeye Bobaselu of Igbokoda in Ondo State has been honoured with over 35 international awards for her humanitarian, philanthropic, and empowerment contributions, particularly through her foundations such as Reclaiming Our Children Back from the Streets (ROC), which is a community-based programme aimed at uniting and supporting parents while coordinating change champion programmed with external parties, authorities, government bodies and youth organisations; Loving Our Valued Elders, LOVE, an initiative to honour, appreciate and assist elders in the communities.