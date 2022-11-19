Winners Emerge in Gino LCC Tennis Championship

Destiny Da-Silva, Deji Oguntoye, Nimota Omope and Peter Mgbeahuru were among the big winners as the 2022 Gino Lagos Country Club Tennis came to an exciting end at the weekend.

Competing for the top prize with his nearest rival Idemudia Ujiagbe in the newly-created Men’s A+ category, Da-Silva was clinical in his approach winning in straight sets of 6-3, 6-4.

In the Men’s A, Oguntoye edged Victor Ogbeide 6-7, 6-4, 2-2 (rtd) as Deji Oshikoya defeated Sunny Igboanugo for the Men’s B title.

In the women’s singles, Omope defeated Eniola Dele-Oshiga while Mgbeahuru fend off the challenge of Samuel Ojo to clinch the Veterans’ version.

Idemudia paired his junior sibling Ehi to win the Men’s doubles crown by defeating Jide Feso and Charles Aghadiuno just as Omope partners Ngufan Ujoh to rule the women’s doubles.

Brand Manager Gino, Foluke Femisanda expressed delight at the tournament promising that GB Foods, the parent company of Gino, is committed to enhance friendship and promote unity through sponsorship of the programme.

Tennis Section Chairman, Babatunde Fashanu (SAN) thanked the sponsors for their commitment.

“Featuring seven categories in the very first edition speaks volume of Gino’s commitment to this tournament. The tennis section of the Lagos Country Club is grateful to have you on board as one of the sponsors of our events,” Fashanu stated.