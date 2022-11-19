Wabi Announces Discount Sales at Boku Shopping Festival 

Omolabake Fasogbon

Electronic commerce ecosystem, Wabi has reaffirmed commitment to its retail partners while launching discount sales at its maiden shopping festival campaign.

The campaign, branded ‘Boku’, aimed to support retailers to mitigate the effects of current economic situation and grow their businesses.

Country Manager of Wabi Nigeria, Omolara Adagunodo disclosed that retailers will have the opportunity to enjoy discount sales across different range of products on Wabi2b platform between November 18th to 30th, 2022.

She explained that the festival was in partnership with top international and local FMCG brands to support local businesses.

She said, “The current economic situation in the country is one of the motivations behind the campaign to support the Wabi2b retail partners. We understand the current economic situation and as always, we are committed to help our retail partners stock up their stores at the best prices.

“Boku Festival is a way to show our retail partners and distributors all the opportunities and power that e-commerce brings.

We have a responsibility to support retailers including small store owners with such great deals and discounts, whilst their purchasing process is seamless so that they can increase their revenue and become competitive in a digital era.”

While she urged participation, she added, “Our goal is to continue empowering millions of people especially women, who made up majority of our retail partners. This is what we set to achieve and we are excited to have partnered with top FMCG brands and distributors in all our locations across the country.”

Wabi has continued to lead the Nigerian e-commerce space with the launch of Wabi2b in Nigeria to digitise existing traditional trade channels and empower women.

Wabi2b is a marketplace that enables wholesalers and distributors in the FMCG space to sell products directly to retailers and traditional stores.