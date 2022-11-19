Tony Frank’s Visuals for ‘Enter My Eyes’ is Ready

Tosin Clegg

Fast-rising Franklin Anthony Ugochuwku, popularly known as Tony Frank is fully poised to assert himself as an artiste to be reckoned with. Little wonder he is not resting on his music oars, as he is set to release the video for his recent song titled, “Enter My Eyes”, featuring Skales.

The Port-Harcourt born music-maker, who discovered his talent and passion for music at a tender age, professionally kicked off his music career in 2020, with a smash hit single titled, “Ogadinma”. Determined to find a comfortable spot on the music scene, in 2021, Tony Frank again released two singles, ‘One Day’ and ‘What Is Love’.

Since then, he has stopped at nothing in ensuring he etches his name on the sands of time of the Nigerian music industry.

Speaking about working with Skales on his latest music project, he said, “Working with him has been an amazing experience. He effortlessly jumped on the song within few minutes and came up with his verse because he liked the chorus.”

Recalling how he forayed into music, he said, “Music has always been my thing from infancy. Everyone around me notice that’s only what keeps me good and happy. My dad was a music producer in my home town, Omoku in Rivers State.

“I would always sit around him while he’s doing his musical production, and I was also a good singer in my church choir. My parents had always wanted me to be a graduate. I bought into their idea and paid undivided attention to studies even though I was still working on my crafts while in school.”