Police Block Attempted Arson Attack at Ekiti Assembly

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti





Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Ekiti State Police Command, yesterday, repelled alleged attempt by some hoodlums to burn down Ekiti State House of Assembly complex.

The incident, according to grapevine, happened around 4am yesterday, when the hoodlums were said to have scaled the fence and made spirited efforts to spray a section of the complex with petrol and set it ablaze, thereby creating atmosphere of security breach.

Crisis emanated in the Assembly on Tuesday, following the election of the lawmaker representing Ikole constituency 1, Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan, as the Speaker, to replace the late Funminiyi Afuye, who died on October 19, 2022.

In the election conducted during plenary, Aribisogan garnered a total of 15 votes to defeat the lawmaker representing Emure constituency, Hon Olubunmi Adelugba, who scored 10.

Since that day, there had been deep-seated animosity among the lawmakers, as some of them and powerful leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress were said to be favourably disposed to Adelugba’s speakership.

Sensing danger and ominous signs of security breach, the Police Commissioner, Mr. Morounkeji Adesina, deployed his men to shut down the assembly to ensure safety and security of lives and property.

The staff of the assembly were also chased out in the process to prevent being caught in the web of looming factional crisis.

Speaking on the alleged arson attack in a telephone conversation, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the attempted attack.

Abutu revealed that the hoodlums, numbering 10, carrying two 25 litre kegs of petrol, had allegedly invaded the assembly around 4am and made efforts to set it ablaze.

He said the men and officers of RRS, who were on ground and strategically positioned, repelled them, to and gave the hoodlums a hot chase into the nearby bush.

Abutu said: “I can confirm to you that these hoodlums carrying two kegs filled with petrol and also armed with cutlasses and other weapons came to burn down the assembly at the wee hours of today (Friday).

“The intention they had was that police had left the place, because our patrol vehicles had been withdrawn from the two gates. They thought the place was no longer under security cover. They came through a section of the complex, but they were resisted.

“The operatives of the RRS gave them a hot chase into the bush and recovered two kegs filled with petrol from them, among other dangerous exhibits.

“We want to warn our people not to turn the assembly into a theatre of war. It is an arm of government that must be respected. They called it hallowed chambers, so people should desist from creating unnecessary crisis.

“Let me also said that our men and officers are on ground to repel any dangerous moves being made by mischief makers to spark up trouble in any part of the state”.

Abutu added that the police haven’t arrested anyone in connection with the attempted arson attack, but revealed that they are on their trail.