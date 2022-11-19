Ogun 2023: Time Running Out for Opposition

Femi Ogbonnikan





The resolution of the protracted bickering within the opposition camp, nay the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, appears to be taking forever. Since the conduct of the parallel governorship primaries of the two rival factions, every of its footstep towards the preparation for the 2023 general elections has been dogged by post-election trauma. So much so that the energies and time which should have been ordinarily invested in the electioneering are now being dissipated on an endless search for peace.

Trauma in whatever form can, indeed, be a deeply distressing or disturbing experience. Yes, time, they say, is a healer of wounds. But sometimes, when a wound takes too long to heal, it turns into a gargantuan purulent sore. And when that happens, not only will the patient suffer the suffocating stench of it, but also the immediate people around. The PDP as a leading opposition party in Ogun State has had more than its fair share of the post-primary crisis and the resultant trauma of an unending litigation battles.

Like the proverbial bird that perches on the line, neither the candidates nor the stakeholders have known peace since the party took itself out for a macabre dance. Being unable to put its house in order, it has run into a deep hitch in its journey to the 2023 general election. It has boxed itself to a tight corner. Now, finding a way out of the box has become a daunting task, as all efforts made so far to reconcile the warring factions have largely met a brick wall. None of the parties involved in the disputed kangaroo selection process is ready to let go. Each faction involved in the prolonged dispute is poised for a showdown. It is simply a fight to the finish.

While the contention rages, other serious contenders in the governorship race have since moved ahead with their campaign activities. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in particular is steadily progressing with its campaign train, mobilizing supporters across the local government areas. This past week, Governor Dapo Abiodun, took Abeokuta by storm, demonstrating the strength of the APC as an unbeatable party by organizing a mega walk rally for Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket. Hundreds of thousands of the party’s supporters thronged M.K.O Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, where the rally started and moved through Naiwa-ru-deen road down to the Iyana-Mortuary to express their support for the presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu,and Governor Dapo Abiodun for re-election.

What is more? He (Abiodun) seized the opportunity of the occasion to remind the party faithful to obtain their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to be eligible to perform their civic duties during the 2023 general elections.

“I want to thank you all for coming out in large numbers to show your support for our party’s presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and myself. I want to urge those of us who have not collected our voter’s cards to do so because, without it, you cannot vote during the elections next year”, he admonished his teeming supporters.

Elated by the tumultuous crowd, Abiodun noted that the large turnout was a testimony that the party enjoys wider acceptability across the state. That was a wake-up call for the opposition. But up till now, they are yet to realise that time is no longer on their side. They are already on injury time. But again, what can they do without peace? What are they going to present to the electorate when there is no justice? Justice is the foundation for enduring peace.

As far as APC performance in Ogun State is concerned, this election has been won by it. And there are many indices to back up this conclusion. One, there is no viable opposition that can outwit the strength of the APC with the sterling performance of the present administration of Governor Abiodun. In the last three and a half years of his assumption of office, he has raised the bar of good governance in the state. Among other things, his achievements in the areas of the quality network of road infrastructures, human capital development, conducive business environment, revenue generation, investment promotion and agro-allied industries, healthcare delivery services, and overall welfare of the citizens remain a standing signature of his performance.

Secondly, by way of a direct consequence of his developmental agenda, there is a widespread acceptance of his candidature for a second term across the three senatorial districts of the state. In doing so, he has successfully warmed his way into the hearts of the good people of Ogun State through his just, fair, inclusive and participatory governance style as well as even development policy down to the grassroots.

More importantly, he has a vision for the future. A man without a vision is like a ship without a direction. Since Governor Abiodun came into the saddle, he has never relented in his efforts to turn the state into an investment destination of choice. This commitment lies behind his aggressive drive for infrastructure projects which have transformed the entire landscape of the state.

These and many more are some of the intimidating performance credentials his government has to present to the electorate as APC pushes ahead with its electrifying campaign train across the nooks and crannies of the state.

Already, some weak voices of opposition are already confused as to how to start their campaigns and what to present to the public. But they are quick to find an easy out by accusing the governor of stifling the opposition. For want of evidence, they said the state government prevented the Council of Awori Obas, led by the Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Abdulkabir Obalanlege from receiving the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Biyi Otegbeye.

The problem with some of our state actors is that they think they can win elections on the pages of newspapers or social media platforms. Just as the PDP is currently doing, dissipating its useful energies and time on trouble-shooting, ADC is also here focusing its effort on looking for a scape goat, knowing-fully well that this election is not sure for its candidate. A candid advice: Opposition should stop chasing shadow and go back to the drawing board to re-strategise so that this election can be truly competitive. Victory can only be sweet if an election is keen and competitive. For now, Abiodun is a lone racer. Others are pretenders. Unfortunately, time is fast running out.

– Ogbonnikan wrote from Abeokuta, Ogun State capital