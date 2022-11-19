  • Saturday, 19th November, 2022

Obi Cubana Refutes Alleged Road Traffic Violations Contract with Anambra

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has refuted claims that the Cubana Group of Companies have been contracted by the Anambra State Government to collect revenues for road traffic violations, on its behalf.

In a statement yesterday, the entrepreneur described the allegation as false and fabricated by mischief makers.

While noting that he has no intention of bidding for or accepting any contract to collect revenue or apprehend road traffic violators, he urged all those spreading the malicious information to cease or he may be compelled to take legal action.

The statement reads, “My attention has been drawn to various audio and written messages circulating on different social media platforms claiming that I, Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana) and the Cubana Group of Companies have been contracted by the Anambra State Government to collect revenues for road traffic violations, on its behalf. This story is false and fabricated by mischief makers.

“I emphatically state that neither  I, Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana) nor the Cubana Group of Companies or any company I am interested in or related to, has ever expressed interest in, bidded for, accepted or has any intention of bidding for or accepting any contract to collect revenue or apprehend road traffic violators from Anambra State Government or any government whatsoever. We have no such interest and never will.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.