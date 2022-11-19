Obi Cubana Refutes Alleged Road Traffic Violations Contract with Anambra

Udora Orizu in Abuja



Businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has refuted claims that the Cubana Group of Companies have been contracted by the Anambra State Government to collect revenues for road traffic violations, on its behalf.

In a statement yesterday, the entrepreneur described the allegation as false and fabricated by mischief makers.

While noting that he has no intention of bidding for or accepting any contract to collect revenue or apprehend road traffic violators, he urged all those spreading the malicious information to cease or he may be compelled to take legal action.

The statement reads, “My attention has been drawn to various audio and written messages circulating on different social media platforms claiming that I, Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana) and the Cubana Group of Companies have been contracted by the Anambra State Government to collect revenues for road traffic violations, on its behalf. This story is false and fabricated by mischief makers.

“I emphatically state that neither I, Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana) nor the Cubana Group of Companies or any company I am interested in or related to, has ever expressed interest in, bidded for, accepted or has any intention of bidding for or accepting any contract to collect revenue or apprehend road traffic violators from Anambra State Government or any government whatsoever. We have no such interest and never will.”