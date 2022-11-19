Moses Inwang Wraps-Up ‘Dead Serious’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Prolific filmmaker, Moses Inwang has wrapped up production of his latest project, ‘Dead Serious’. Inwang has been teasing fans and followers with set pictures and behind the scene footages on Instagram since the shoot commenced. The award-winning filmmaker in a recent post shared announced that the film was such a crucial and timely one to undertake, adding that the story is just one of 96 stories in his repertoire.

“And it’s a wrap!” Inwang wrote alongside a picture showing him at location. “Dead Serious was such a timely film to undertake, and I’m only glad I chose to film this story out of the 96 other ones in my repertoire because it’s such a crucial issue to address”, he said, starring your favourite actors and comedians such as Nkem Owoh, Deyemi Okanlawon, Mr. Funny, Sharon Ooja, and Nasboi.

Others on set of the production include Datwarrigirl, Emem Inwang, Lilian Afegbai, among other stars. ‘Dead Serious’ according to the acclaimed director advocates against suicide and suicidal thoughts, a young man will make several unsuccessful attempts to take his own life after losing the love of his life just a few days to their wedding.

Speaking on ‘Dead Serious’, he said, “Its romantic-comedy; it’s typically a comedy but one that is themed around a serious topic, suicide.”

Inwang had earlier giving an insight into the film project which, he revealed in an exclusive chat with Showbiz, will be released in cinemas Easter 2023, “but could be a late date if we get a deal with the streamers for an original.”

He adds, “Over the past few years, suicide and suicide attempt rates have increased alarmingly as more and more people succumb to depression and other negative ails. So, I thought it was time to whip out a script I conceived and crafted seven years ago that advocates against suicide and depression. And no, it’s not a sad film; as a matter of fact, it’s one packed with a lot of laughs and an important message of hope and perseverance.”