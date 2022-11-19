Mbappe, Messi, Neymar, De Bruyne Set to Liven up Qatar

With the 2022 World Cup set to kick off tomorrow, the planet’s greatest players are already warming up to sparkle in Qatar. The big names will no doubt draw the attention of a huge worldwide audience as some legends of the game make their final bow and hand over to the new breed of talent at the 22nd World Cup. Below is a parade of stars to watch out for

Kylian Mbappe (France)

The 23-year-old is one of the favourites – if not the favourite – to win the Golden Boot as he seeks to enhance his position as football’s latest poster boy having been named best young player in Russia four years ago.

The Paris St Germain forward is averaging a goal every other game for France and will spearhead the 2018 winners’ defence of their title having been prolific for the French team this season.

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

It appears the world has been waiting for Lionel Messi to really light up a tournament and deliver on the biggest stage from the moment he made his debut in 2006.

Now at the age of 35 this looks likely to be his last hurrah with Argentina and while his career appears to be winding down at PSG he is still capable of brilliance.

Neymar (Brazil)

Another player who carries the hopes of a nation on his shoulders at the age of 30; this also appears to be prime time for the forward.

The Brazilian missed their semi-final in his homeland in 2014 through injury and was eliminated in the last eight four years ago so will feel he has unfinished business despite six goals in 10 World Cup appearances.

Virgil van Dijk (Holland)

Amazingly the Holland captain is playing in his first major tournament, having missed Euro 2020 through injury and the previous World Cup due to his country’s failure to qualify.

Van Dijk’s leadership and defensive capabilities make the Dutch more resilient and provide security for the more attacking players.

Pedri (Spain)

The Barcelona midfielder may still only be 19 but he has already been hailed a generational talent and his club manager Xavi describes him as a “superlative footballer”.

The Spain team he is playing in is not at the same level as the one his mentor pulled the strings in but that will not faze Pedri, who was named Young Player of Euro 2020 last year.

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

The Manchester City playmaker is the kingpin of Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ but this too could be the last time for him to deliver with this group.

De Bruyne has been immaculate and inspirational for his club for several seasons, who have benefited hugely from his passing ability and vision, and having helped Belgium to third in 2018 he will be key to them going further.

Joshua Kimmich (Germany)

The Bayern Munich midfielder has proved his versatility at the highest level, filling in at right-back when required, but his real talent is centrally where he dictates the play, sets the tempo and organises the team.

Inspired by former Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso, the 27-year-old’s progressive passing is a significant component in Germany’s tactics.

Jude Bellingham (England)

Already touted as the most sought-after midfielder of next summer’s transfer window – Real Madrid and Liverpool have been heavily linked – Bellingham has shown in a number of performances for his club (Borussia Dortmund) and country this season that he has all the attributes to be able to slot into an elite side.

The nature of England’s tactics means there will be a huge emphasis on Bellingham as the midfield creator.

Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

Lewandowski has long been the world’s premier number nine and his move to Barcelona in the twilight of his career has far from dulled his instincts.

The difficulty for him – and Poland – is harnessing his talent to that of his international team-mates to be more effective in tournament football.

Franck Kessie (Ivory Coast)

Franck Kessie is an Ivorian player. He plays for both Ivory Coast and Spanish La Liga Club. Kessie is a native of Ouragahio. In 2010 he started playing for Stella Club d’Adjamé where he joined the youth division. Kessie also participated in FIFA under 17 World Cup in the year 2013. He also played in the Toulson Tournament in 2015 representing Ivory Coast.

Thomas Partey (Ghana)

Thomas Partey is a football player from Ghana. He plays for both Ghana and Arsenal as a midfield. He started his professional career in 2013. In 2018 he won the UEFA Super Cup. In 2020, he also became one of the most expensive players in Ghana when he joined Arsenal at a whopping amount of €50 million.

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Professional footballer, Hakimi, who was born in Spain to Moroccan parents, has represented his country at various levels. He made his international debut at the age of 17 in the year 2016. He had also earned a spot on the under 20 national youth team. He was also selected for the Moroccan team competing in the 2019 and 2021 African cup and also FIFA 2018 World Cup. He is an amazing defender and has been one of the best players for French teams.