Firm Restates Commitment to SDGs, Receives Entries for World Prize

Omolabake Fasogbon

T4 Education has affirmed its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, as it declared open the World’s Best School Prizes for 2023.

The contest is an initiative of T4 Education, in collaboration with Accenture and American Express.

Founder of T4 Education, Vikas Pota stated that the initiative is aimed at enhancing the realisation of SDG 4- quality education, which had been disrupted by COVID-19.

He said, “The World’s Best School Prizes were founded as a grassroots solution to help build the systemic change needed. The prizes give inspirational schools a global platform, allow them to share their best practices, and help others replicate their innovative ideas.”

According to him, the prizes are in five categories namely: Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity, and Supporting Healthy Lives.

“We founded this initiative to create conversations that lead to lasting change. Conversations between educators learning from one another’s vital solutions, and conversations in the halls and corridors of power where leaders must sit up and listen to those on the frontlines.

Pota urged Nigerians to apply for the prize which once had Nigerian school among its top ten finalists.

Winners of the contest to be announced in October 2023, will receive a prize of $50,000 each after undergoing tough screening.

They are also expected to share their best practices through virtual seminars which will be made available on T4 Communities app.