 Court Fixes November 25 for Definite Hearing in PDP Suit Against Lulu-Briggs

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has fixed November 25 this year, for definite hearing in a suit filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Accord Party’s governorship candidate in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu Briggs.

This is coming as the court under Justice Stephen Daylop-Pam has reserved judgement on the case also brought by Rivers PDP against Accord national assembly candidates in the state over alleged non-compliance with electoral guidelines.

After the adoption of addresses of counsel for PDP and Accord, Pam adjourned the case to a date that would be communicated to parties in the matter.

Speaking with Journalists outside the courtroom, counsel to Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN), who also represented the National Assembly candidates for the Accord explained that the substantive case in governorship preelection filed by PDP against his client’s nomination had nothing to do with his qualification.

He explained: “Parties have adopted final addresses including the preliminary objection to the suit. Judgement is reserved.

The only dimension to it is that in that case there are some interlocutory appeals that have already been argued in the court of appeal and the outcome may also be relevant to the eventual outcome of this. So the court is also aware of that.

“When we are back next week, by God’s grace on 25th, we are going to take the substantive case in governorship preelection filed by PDP against our candidate nomination which has nothing to do with his qualification.

“Is all about some delegates that voted by the consensus primary where our candidate emerged. So we are due back here on 25th of this Month for hearing of Governorship preelection.”

Also speaking, counsel for PDP Dike Udenna said, “The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt took arguments in respect of the matter between PDP against INEC and Accord Party.

“The case is the one where the PDP is asking the court to direct INEC to remove the makes of the Accord Party’s candidates for Senate and House of Representatives on the grounds that they are not eligible to contest the election. The principal complaint in the matter is that the Accord Party held the congresses (primaries) for the nomination of those candidates outside the various constituencies.

On the case brought against the Governorship Candidate of Accord by PDP, Dike Udenna said “The second matter is not yet ripe for hearing. The governorship matter was supposed to be for hearing this morning but INEC showed up today asking for extension of time to enable them file a defence. Their application was taken. Their defence has now been filed. We are entitled to three days to respond to the defence now filed by INEC in respect of the matter.”

However, speaking on the matter against his candidacy, Lulu-Briggs said, “They brought frivolous cases here to meddle in affairs of other parties. They brought order 21 to say you will take permission from your opponent before you campaign. Because they have misused all the resources of Rivers State we will now have to give five million (Naira) to them, so they can use it to fund their political campaigns.

“That is quite unfortunate, we are trying to see how it makes sense, then they brought another one to say that persons who have their campaign offices in residential areas will have to apply again for approval whether or not you have your office in a residential area and then the government will decide your fate.

“You can see that they brought actions they ought not to have brought to ensure that their candidate is the only candidate, while those actions are pending they are also saying that all the other candidates should not be allowed to campaign and that Rivers people should not have the opportunity to elect who will govern them.

“PDP just wants their party to present a candidate, so we wonder why they are afraid of the contest. They say the other party doesn’t have structure, those who don’t have structures are frightening them so very much that they want to close their campaign offices.”

Lulu-Briggs said despite the attacks on his party, they will ensure the party members are very peaceful in Rivers State.