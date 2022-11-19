Burna Boy, Tems Celebrate Grammy Nominations

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Tems and Burna Boy have been celebrating their nominations at the 65th Grammy awards holding on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles United States. The 2023 Grammy nominations were announced last Tuesday. Tems was nominated alongside Future and Drake in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for the song, “Wait for U”.

The song was also nominated in the Best Rap Song category. Tems also received a nomination for being part of Beyonce’s “Renaissance” album nominated in the Album of the Year category.

Burna Boy received two nominations: one for his song “Last Last” in the Best Global Music Performance category and another for his latest album, “Love, Damini” in the Best Global Music Album category. Angelique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf‘s “Queen of Sheba” is also nominated in the Best Global Music Album category.

The nomination is Burna Boy’s 3rd Grammy nomination for the World Album Category (renamed Global Music Album) following “African Giant” and “Twice As Tall” nominated in 2020 and 2021 respectively. In total, he has registered five nominations, making the Afro-fusion originator one of the most nominated African acts. His nomination for “Last Last” makes it his second nomination in that category after his contributions to Angelique Kidjo’s 2021 song, “Do Yourself”.

With Angelique Kidjo featuring Ibradhim Maalouf’s “Queen of Sheba” in the Best Global Music Album category, makes it interestingly a tough call for any other artistes (African or not) nominated in the same category. What is Burna Boy’s chances with “Love, Damini”, which he released via Atlantic Records/Spaceship Collective/Warner Music, in the same category with Kidjo, the Beninese superstar? Well, he would have to wait for the judges.

Meanwhile, at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards held in Dusseldorf, Germany on 13th, November 2022, Burna Boy won the prize for the Best African Act. He was nominated alongside Ayra Starr, Black Sheriff, Tems, Zuchu and Musa Keyz. In another category, Tems lost the Best New Act prize to Seventeen.