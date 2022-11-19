Aimee Alakija Working on a New Song

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Gospel artiste Rita Alakija, popularly known as Aimee Alakija is working on a fresh single. Although the award-winning artiste and broadcaster did not disclose much on her upcoming song, “It is still baking! My producer is Olaitan Dada”, she retorted in a chat with Showbiz.

Sharing her thoughts on sundry issues, Aimee Alakija who is also involved in counseling added that “the situation of our world and nation has negatively impacted a lot of people’s mental health.” Continuing, she said she’s being her brother’s keeper in her own little way.”

Aimee Alakija adds: “There is so much need. Using this media to call on everyone to pull up their sleeves and help those in need. Let us help victims of flood disasters, internally displaced people and that neighbour right beside you that is hungry.”

In her view, the current economic challenges have cast gloom on virtually all sectors, including gospel music.

Aimee Alakika further explains that “As we are all operating in Nigeria, everything and everyone feels the impact of the prevailing harsh economic climate.

If we use our knowledge of economics and factors of production, the first thing that will come to mind is land which includes core elements like venues, studios, lights, sound, and equipment to mention a few. These have become very expensive.

“Labour would include the following; production, band rehearsal, producers, sound engineers, songwriters, video producers, and promoters of the product (before, during and post-promotion). With just a few struggling gospel music labels, the cost of paying for these and more has skyrocketed. Then we come to capital. This is hard to find and with the naira being devalued, your guess can only be as good as mine.

“Purchasing power; With the average Nigerian struggling with unemployment, high cost of rent, transportation, school fees, medicals, and unpaid salaries, just to mention a few issues, the focus is to struggle to put at least what looks like the semblance of a meal on the table for the family. On the scale of preference, the cost of food is higher than a lot of things now including gospel music.

“The Entrepreneurs, would be the minstrel, organisers of gospel music events etc, who have to come up with new strategies, ideas, and solutions, to be better project managers in order to overcome these economic challenges affecting gospel music in Nigeria. I absolutely believe it is possible to overcome these challenges.”